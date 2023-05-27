LIVE COVERAGE OF WWE NIGHT OF CHAMPIONS

– The 2023 WWE Night of Champions Kickoff pre-show opens up with Kayla Braxton welcoming us to WWE TV studios in Stamford, Connecticut. She’s joined by Matt Camp and Peter Rosenberg. We see fans filing into the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The panel goes over today’s card. We get a video for Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes. The panel doesn’t think Cody should wrestle with a broken arm, and they predict Lesnar to win. We get a video on the RAW Women’s Title match now. Camp predicts we will have a new champion, while Rosenberg believes Bianca Belair will retain. Back from a break and the panel discusses Mustafa Ali vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER now. They both go with GUNTHER to retain.

A black SUV pulls up to the Jeddah Super Dome and out comes Cody Rhodes, who is all smiles with his left arm in a sling. Byron Saxton stops him for comments. Cody says he has a small fracture in the arm and it does change his gameplan but he’s in a good mood. He says tomorrow when he wakes up his arm will still be broken, but Lesnar will be 0-2 against him. Can Lesnar live with that? Cody walks off. Back from a break and we get a video for the SmackDown Women’s Title match. The panel predicts Rhea Ripley will retain. We also get a video and discussion on WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch. Braxton shows us some of the WWE happenings around Jeddah this week. Saxton and The Street Profits are at the arena with a bunch of excited Special Olympics athletes.

We get a video for the WWE World Heavyweight Title match now. Rosenberg goes with AJ Styles while Camp goes with Seth Rollins. The panel goes over the Night of Champions card again. We get a video package and discussion for tonight’s main event now. Rosenberg goes with The Bloodline while Camp believes the champions will retain. Kayla wraps up and that’s it for the Kickoff.

– The 2023 WWE Night of Champions Premium Live Event opens up with a video package, narrated by WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H. We’re now live from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia as pyro goes off. Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves. We see the new WWE World Heavyweight Title belt on display at ringside. Graves shows us the Arabic announce team at ringside – Jude Al-Dajani and Faisal Al-Mughaisib.

WWE World Heavyweight Title Tournament Finals: AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins

We go right to the ring for the opener and out comes AJ Styles to a pop. We get a video package on the new WWE World Heavyweight Title. Seth Rollins is out next as Jeddah begins to sing his song. Mike Rome does formal ring introductions.

Fans do dueling chants as the bell hits. Rollins ducks and shows AJ up by playing to the singing crowd. They go to lock up but Rollins does his again. AJ dropkicks Rollins and knocks him to the floor. Rollins runs right back in as AJ goes to the apron.

AJ comes in and Rollins applies a headlock. They break and we have a stalemate. Rollins with a Slingblade, sending AJ out for a breather. Rollins with a flying knee from the apron. Rollins brings it back in, dodges a shot and drops AJ with a shot to the back of the neck for 2. They go at it and AJ nails thrusts in the corner. AJ drops a knee.

AJ keeps control and grounds Rollins with a headlock now. They go at it and AJ chops away in the corner. Rollins counters and sends AJ into the turnbuckle, then launches him face-first into the opposite turnbuckle. Rollins places AJ up top and rocks him to the apron. Rollins brings it back to the top but AJ slides out and sends Rollins into the turnbuckle. They trade big right hands now. AJ with a snap suplex into the turnbuckles.

AJ and Rollins unload with big strikes now. AJ with a sliding forearm, then a big shot into the corner. They tangle and AJ plants Rollins face-first for a close 2 count. AJ has a word with the referee. Rollins blocks a Styles Clash. AJ with the moonsault into the inverted DDT for a close 2 count. Rollins turns it around out of the corner, then hits a Buckle Bomb. Rollins goes up for the big Frogsplash but AJ kicks out just in time.

Fans chant “this is awesome!” again. Rollins with a discus forearm. AJ blocks the neckbreaker, then hits a Ushigoroshi for a close 2 count. Rollins blocks a Styles Clash again. AJ blocks the Pedigree and drops him with an enziguri. AJ goes to the top for a super Styles Clash but Rollins breaks it up. Rollins takes AJ up and clubs him in the back of the head as fans count. AJ knocks Rollins to the mat.

Rollins runs back up and hits a big inverted superplex into the inverted Falcon Arrow for a close 2 count. Fans applaud as Rollins gets up first and stomps. Rollins goes to the top but he has to roll through as AJ moves. Rollins blocks a tornado DDT. AJ is on the apron now as they trade counters. AJ brings Rollins to the apron and drives him down, smashing his head into the edge of the apron. The referee checks on Rollins and then counts. AJ brings it back in but Rollins knocks the Phenomenal Forearm out of the air, to the floor. Rollins hits a suicide dive but lands bad on his knee.

Fans sing for Rollins as he gets up limping. They make it back in to break the count. AJ takes Rollins down into the Calf Crusher as Rollins yells out. Rollins rolls over but AJ tightens the hold. Rollins breaks free. AJ goes for the leg again but Rollins levels him with a big clothesline and they both go down. Fans chant “this is awesome!” as we see the new title on display. They both fight to their feet in the middle of the ring now. Rollins unloads with forearms but AJ keeps fighting back. Rollins with Kawada kicks. AJ with headbutts.

Rollins with an enziguri but AJ is still up. AJ misses the pele kick and Rollins drops him with a kick. Rollins nails a Stomp to the hand. AJ blocks the Pedigree but can’t hit the Styles Clash. AJ nails the pele kick and a Pedigree but Rollins kicks out. Everyone is shocked. AJ goes to the apron for the Phenomenal Forearm. Rollins superkicks him in mid-air but he’s slow to capitalize.

Rollins charges for the Stomp but his knee gives out. AJ goes into the Calf Crusher but Rollins counters with a Pedigree. Rollins struggles but then nails the Stomp for the pin to win the title.

Winner and New WWE World Heavyweight Champion: Seth Rollins

– After the match, Rollins recovers as fans pop and the music hits. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H enters the ring to present the new WWE World Heavyweight Title to Rollins, then raise his hand in victory. Fans sing for Rollins as Triple H puts the title around his waist. Rollins hits the corners to pose now as pyro explodes around the Super Dome. We go to replays. Rollins now poses with the title in the air on the stage.

– We get a WWE Money In the Bank promo and another break. The Street Profits are shown in the crowd.

Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus

Back from a break and out comes WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus for her first singles match since SummerSlam 2019. Becky Lynch is out next to a pop.

The bell hits and Trish talks trash as they meet in the middle of the ring. Lynch rocks her with a right, then unloads in the corner. Lynch stomps away and keeps control.

Trish goes to the floor for a breather and dodges a baseball slide. Trish sends Lynch into the steel ring steps twice, then slams her face into the announce table a few times. Trish brings it back in and nails a big kick to the gut. Trish looks to take it up top but Lynch rocks her. Trish regains control and chokes Lynch while sitting up top in the corner now.

Trish rag-dolls Lynch some more and poses to boos. Lynch with a big right. Trish still manages to hit a tornado DDT for 2. Trish with another quick pin attempt. Lynch fights back but Trish slams her face-first into the mat. Trish dominates but stops to pose to more boos from the crowd. Trish rag-dolls Lynch in a submission and fish-hooks her jaws.

Trish continues to show off and taunt but Lynch fights back and mounts offense. Trish with a neckbreaker for 2. Lynch plays to the crowd for more boos after punishing Lynch some more. Lynch and Stratus trade big strikes in the middle of the ring now. Lynch unloads and hits a big Bexploder suplex. Lynch stops Trish from crawling away, then goes back to work on her. Lynch with the corner leg drop for 2.

Trish is on the floor to regroup now but Lynch hits the baseball slide, then the flying clothesline from the apron. Lynch goes to bring it back in but Trish sends her into the ring post. Trish brings it back in and hits a Spinebuster for 2. Fans rally for Lynch now. Trish with a corner splash. Trish climbs up with Lynch now and works her over. Lynch knocks her to the mat.

Trish comes back and launches Lynch to the mat with a head-scissors. Lynch kicks out and Trish is frustrated now. Fans chant “thank you Trish!” now. Becky blocks Stratusfaction. Lynch with Diamond Dust from the corner, then the top rope leg drop for a close 2 count. A “Becky!” chant breaks out now. Trish blocks the Man-Handle Slam and goes for the Sharpshooter but it’s blocked. Lynch stuns Trish and goes to the top but Trish trips her up.

Lynch applies a Boston Crab while up in the corner, then drags Trish to the middle of the ring with it while Trish screams out and finally gets the bottom rope to go to the floor. Lynch runs and jumps off the steel steps but Trish kicks her in mid-air. Lynch makes it back in a 9 but Trish meets her with a Chick Kick. Lynch kicks out just in time. A frustrated Lynch talks trash and takes it out on Lynch now. Trish slaps Lynch but Lynch pulls her into the Dis-Arm-Her. Trish uses Lynch’s hair to break it but the referee misses it. They brawl around now until Lynch hits the Man-Handle Slam but Trish gets her foot on the rope. Lynch can’t believe it.

Trish crawls under the ring but Lynch pulls her back out. Trish runs back in to distract the referee, allowing Zoey Stark to come from under the ring and hit the Z360 to Lynch. Stark quickly rolls Lynch back in and Trish hits Stratusfaction for the pin to win.

Winner: Trish Stratus

– After the match, Lynch and Stark celebrate together as the music hits and we go to replays. Fans boo as Trish taunts the crowd. An angry Lynch looks on from the ring.