Jake Crist makes return to Impact Wrestling at Under Siege
Jake Crist has returned to Impact Wrestling, competing in a six-man tag team match at Under Siege. Crist, who exited the company in late 2021, made his return and partnered with Sami Callihan and Rich Swann against The Design. Crist, Callihan, and Swann picked up the win.
THUMBS UP! THUMBS DOWN! @TheSamiCallihan @CodyDeaner
#UnderSiege pic.twitter.com/6PPDJexk7w
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 27, 2023
EXCLUSIVE: @TheJakeCrist returned to help @TheSamiCallihan and #RichSwann take down The Design! pic.twitter.com/9VQnkdA3Hi
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 27, 2023