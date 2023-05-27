Jake Crist makes return to Impact Wrestling at Under Siege

May 27, 2023 - by James Walsh

Jake Crist has returned to Impact Wrestling, competing in a six-man tag team match at Under Siege. Crist, who exited the company in late 2021, made his return and partnered with Sami Callihan and Rich Swann against The Design. Crist, Callihan, and Swann picked up the win.

