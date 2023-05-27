Darby Allin Says He Wants To Be Face Of AEW, Must Be Champ

AEW star Darby Allin, known for his death-defying stunts and daredevil personality, tells TMZ Sports he’s “dialed in” ahead of his Fatal 4-Way championship match … and believes a victory could catapult his career to the next level!

Allin faces three other men — Jack Perry, Sammy Guevara, and the current AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman — at AEW’s Double or Nothing event at the T-Mobile Arena in Vegas on Sunday, and he’s excited about the opportunity to become the champion.

“My first ever main event in the whole entire company,” Allin said. “That’s something I’ve strived for since day one. To be the face of the company. And to be the face of the company, I really believe you need to be champion.”

Darby admits he never envisioned headlining an event of this magnitude when he signed with AEW, but now that the moment’s almost here, he’s got “all the confidence in the world.”

“I’m ready to rock it,” Allin said.

“This Sunday is going to be special. You got a bunch of young, hungry guys. I guess we all have chips on our shoulders. We got something to prove out there. We’re on last, we have to close the show. Got to bring the heat. I’m ready.”

Allin — who once jumped 96 feet over his house in a jeep (he also recently told us he plans to climb Mount Everest next year) — also told us the stunts he performs have prepared him to be in this main event.

“With the stunts, it breaks down mental barriers in my head,” Allin said. “It makes me feel like I’m capable of anything. If I can survive jumping a car over my house, or if I can survive doing anything, I firmly believe I can be a face of a company.”