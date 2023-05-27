Champagne Singh On IMPACT Doing More International Tours, Who He Goes To For Advice, Jinder Mahal

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

IMPACT Wrestling star Champagne Singh (Raj Singh) recently joined PWMania.com for an exclusive in-depth interview. During the conversation, Singh commented on IMPACT possibly doing more international tours including India, who he approaches for advice in IMPACT, his cousin; WWE’s Jinder Mahal, and much more.

Here are some highlights:

IMPACT Wrestling doing more international tours including possibly India:

“My thoughts on that initially are, I do feel that is going to happen. And I think it’s more like that positive reinforcement, you know, thinking it into existence, manifesting this. But yeah, I do feel that IMPACT’s gonna be making the move to do international stuff. Like in the UK, maybe other parts of Europe, I have my fingers crossed. I’m praying that we get to go to India. So we can take everybody to the motherland and just take some time to enjoy it over there. Because it’s such a special place in the world that is foreign to the Americans. And I mean, it’s definitely something that would be special to be able to represent in front of our people. And then they can see why the wrestling fans in India just love it so much. I’m just getting excited talking about it because the roof would be blown off with the excitement in there.”

Who he approaches for advice in IMPACT Wrestling:

“Shera and I, we communicate quite a bit, and we feed off each other. Honestly, you can go to anybody in that locker room, whether it be somebody new and it’s a cliche answer, and I don’t want to make it sound like a cop-out. But there’s not one person more than the other than to say, ‘Hey, I want advice from him’ or ‘ I want advice from that person.’ And you know, I might be in a storyline with somebody, for example, Ryan or Heath. So why would I go for advice from them in a moment when I’m in a storyline with them? It makes no sense. We kind of want to have that element of realism while we’re out there too. But I 100% go to people like Tommy Dreamer and Scott D’Amore. We have some people in the production team that we’ll just keep silent for now because it’s pro wrestling and magicians don’t ever want to give away their tricks either. I have a lot of respect for everybody in the locker room. I go to Gail Kim a lot, actually. She is not actively in the ring, and she has so much upstairs that she can share. She’s probably forgotten more than a lot of us in the locker room have even learned. So it’s great, it’s a great source to use. And definitely being on TV, she can give us those tips and tricks to even elevate our own status.”

Keeping in touch with his cousin, WWE’s Jinder Mahal:

“Yeah, we talk every day. And like I’ve said before… a few times, he’s calling me for advice (laughs), one of the secrets to his success is calling me for advice. And, you know, [Jinder asks] ‘Hey, what should I do to party? Where do I take the girls’ and I give him that advice and say, ‘Yo you’re in this city, go over here bro.’”

Singh also teased what to expect from him in the future, IMPACT Wrestling’s progress in 2023, shares advice to up-and-coming wrestlers, and much more. You can check out the complete interview at this link.