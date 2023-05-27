Asuka wins the Raw Women’s championship

Asuka is your new WWE RAW Women’s Champion.

Today’s WWE Night of Champions Premium Live Event saw Asuka defeat Bianca Belair to capture the RAW Women’s Title. Asuka missed her first mist attempt, but then put the mist all over her fingers, and used them to block the KOD and blind Belair. Asuka then finished Belair off with two kicks for the win.

This is Asuka’s third reign with the red brand title. Belair began her first reign at WrestleMania 38 on April 2, 2022 by defeating Becky Lynch. She held the strap for a record 419 recognized days.