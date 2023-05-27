AEW Trios Championship Match Confirmed For Double Or Nothing PPV

The House of Black will defend the AEW Trios Championship at this Sunday’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

AEW confirmed the news on this evening’s edition of Rampage, where the commentary team announced that the champs will hold an Open House Challenge to any three men who dare to face them in the ring.

The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass let it be known earlier on Rampage that they are interested in facing the House of Black, but AEW only confirmed a title defense and not the champion’s opponents.