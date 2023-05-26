Zelina Vega on giving Sasha Banks a “receipt” at the ’22 WWE Royal Rumble

May 26, 2023 - by James Walsh

During an appearance on the Wrestling With Freddie podcast, Zelina Vega commented on giving Sasha Banks a “receipt” at the 2022 WWE women’s Royal Rumble match…

“There was a point back when Sasha had just came out to save Bianca [Belair] from Carmella and I. And she had hit me with the meteora. And dude, I felt like my orbital bone broke. I was like, oh my god. And of course, she was super apologetic. But then I was like, ‘just know, girl you got a receipt [coming], I swear to god.’ Yeah, I was so mad. She’s like, okay, cool, whatever, right?

