Triple H says Cody has “broken arm” but fight against Lesnar still on

The American Nightmare got one hell of a reception at the Night of Champions press conference today in Jeddah, with the Saudi fans singing the lyrics of his theme song and of course, a big “Wooaaah oooh!”

But Rhodes came out with his left arm in a sling, and Triple H announced that Rhodes had a “broken arm” as a consequence of what happened this past Monday on Raw thanks to the attack by Brock Lesnar.

Triple H added that Brock Lesnar wants to fight and Cody Rhodes want to fight, so even though it’s not the best situation or smartest decision, tomorrow night at Night of Champions, there will be a match between the two, an announcement which was met by more cheers from the crowd.