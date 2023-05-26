Saudi fans welcome Sami Zayn with open arms at Night of Champions press conference

After visiting Mecca for the first time, Sami Zayn said that being with WWE has taken him to places he never dreamed he’d get to see and do things he never thought he’d get to do.

“It has provided me a life filled with incredible experiences that I will cherish forever,” Zayn wrote, adding two photos from the visit to the holiest city in Islam. “This one is at the top of the list.

The tag team champion then got a welcome worthy of a champion at the press conference, with Saudi fans signing his theme and chants of “Sami” and “We love you.” It was Kevin Owens who introduced him to the crowd, standing across Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns, with Owens saying it was time to bring out the man these people have been waiting to see for the past five years.

Zayn said that this is personal between him and Reigns and said he took something away from him in front of his friends, family, and his people in Montreal at Elimination Chamber.

“There’s no way I’m gonna let him take this in front of my people, again,” a fired-up Zayn said while pointing to his Undisputed Tag Team titles.

This trip is the first one that Sami has done to Saudi Arabia as being of Syrian descent prevented him from entering the country before. As luck would have it, the two countries resumed diplomatic relations just a few weeks ago, ensuring his safety to enter Saudi Arabia.

Kevin Owens did not return to Saudi ever since the first event, titled The Greatest Royal Rumble, in solidarity with Zayn, so this is also just his second trip to the country.