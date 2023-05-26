New pre-show match for tonight’s Impact Under Siege PPV

Impact has announced that the Countdown To Under Siege Pre-show will see Knockouts World Tag Team Champions The Coven face Death Dollz members Jessicka & Courtney Rush in a non-title match. Thursday’s go-home Impact saw Wilde defeat Jessicka. After the match, Jessicka was double teamed until Rush, the alter ego of Rosemary, ran out to make the save to set up the Countdown match.

Impact’s Under Siege PPV is scheduled for tonight 5/26 at the Western Fair District Agriplex in London, Ontario, Canada. The free pre-show begins at 7:30 PM EST on Impact Plus, YouTube and FITE. The main show starts at 8 PM on FITE, Impact Plus and on YouTube for Ultimate Insiders. Here is the final lineup-

–Countdown To Under Siege Digital Media Championship Match: Joe Hendry (C) vs. Dirty Dango

–Countdown To Under Siege Non-Title Match: Knockouts World Tag Team Champions Taylor Wilde & KiLynn King vs. Jessicka & Courtney Rush

–Impact World Tag Team Championship Match: Ace Austin & Chris Bey vs. Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster w/ Dani Luna

–Singles Match: Nick Aldis vs. Kenny King

–Trios Match: Deaner, Kon & Angels vs. Sami Callihan, Rich Swann and one partner of Sami’s choosing

–Open Contract Match: Trinity vs. TBA

–#1 Contender’s Six-Way: Frankie Kazarian vs. Moose vs. Yuya Uemura vs. Alex Shelley vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Eddie Edwards

–X Division Championship Match: Trey Miguel (C) vs. Chris Sabin

–Last Chance Knockouts Championship Match: Deonna Purrazzo (C) vs. Jordynne Grace

–Impact World Championship No DQ Match: Steve Maclin (C) vs. PCO