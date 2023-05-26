Impact Wrestling Under Siege 2023 Live Recap

Follow along with the Starman as he recaps the Impact Wrestling Under Siege pay-per-view, which takes place live at the Western Fair District Agriplex in London, Ontario.

Countdown to Under Siege Preshow

The countdown show starts and we immediately go into the first preshow match of the night.

Preshow Match 1: The Coven (Taylor Wilde & KiLynn King) vs. Death Dollz (Courtney Rush & Jessicka)

The bell rings as Taylor Wilde and Courtney Rush go back and forth in the opening moments match. KiLynn King is then tagged in and takes Rush down as she makes the tag to Jessicka. The two trade slaps and punches in the ring before the Death Dollz do some double team moves to momentarily gain control until King takes Rush down with a suplex to gain control. The Coven then utilize quick tags to wear down Rush as Rush powers her way to her corner and makes the tag, but the referee is distracted and doesn’t allow it to happen. Rush is finally able to tag in Jessicka, who connects with a series of strikes on King and picks up a two count after hitting a seated splash. Rush and Wilde are tagged in and The Coven tries to go for a double team move, but it is broken up by Jessicka. Rush then locks Wilde in a Sharpshooter to pick up the submission victory.

Winner: Death Dollz defeated The Coven by submission.

A video package highlighting the Deonna Purrazzo and Jordynne Grace match for the Impact Knockouts Championship is aired. If Grace loses, she can’t challenge Purrazzo for the Knockouts Championship ever again.

Joe Hendry comes out to the ring and says Dirty Dango has an identity crisis as his opponent has been a ballroom dancer and a police officer. Hendry wonders who he will get tonight and throws out occupations such as a teacher, an astronaut, and a parachute instructor. Hendry says it doesn’t matter what occupation he picks as all he needs to do is walk down to the ring and get beat up by Joe Hendry.

Preshow Match 2: Joe Hendry vs. Dirty Dango (Impact Wrestling Digital Media Championship)

The bell rings as Dango rolls out to the floor as slowly walks around the ring until Hendry comes out and levels Dango with a clothesline. Back in the ring, Hendry slams Dango and connects with a flurry of chops and strikes in the corner. Hendry then holds Dango up in a suplex while he does a few squats before sending Dango crashing to the floor. Dango finally turns the tide by sending Hendry into the ring post and picks up a near fall after slamming Hendry down to the mat. Hendry is able to counter Dango’s attack with a neckbreaker from the middle rope and follows with a fallaway slam. Dango then distracts the referee before luring Hendry in and connecting with a low blow, which causes a disqualification. Dango then climbs to the top rope but he is run off by Santino Marella, who then hands the Digital Media Championship to Joe Hendry.

Winner: Joe Hendry defeated Dirty Dango by disqualification to retain the Impact Wrestling Digital Media Championship.

A video package highlighting Steve Maclin winning the Impact World Championship and the events leading up to Maclin defending against PCO is aired. The announce team then runs down the rest of the main card as we head into Under Siege.

Under Siege

A video package highlighting the big matches of the Under Siege card is aired. We are welcomed to the Western Fair District Agriplex for Under Siege and the first match of the night.

Match 1: Nick Aldis vs. Kenny King (w. Sheldon Jean)

The match begins as Aldis and King go back and forth in the opening moments of the match. King then slides out to the floor to regroup as Aldis comes out and King sends him into the steel steps with a drop toe hold. The match returns to the ring as King continues to wear down Aldis until he misses with a springboard leg drop. Aldis then picks up a near fall after taking King down with a pump handle slam but takes too much time getting up the top rope and King connects with a boot to the head, which sends Aldis falling to the canvas.

The two then trade blows until King takes Aldis down with a snap slam for a near fall of his own. Aldis then counters with a Michinoku Driver and heads to the top rope and connects with an elbow drop. Sheldon Jean then hops on the ring apron to distract the referee, but Aldis knocks him down. The distraction gives King time to regain control of the match and picks up a couple of near falls. Aldis then takes King down with a powerbomb and quickly locks in the King’s Lynn Cloverleaf to pick up the submission victory.

Winner: Nick Aldis defeated Kenny King by submission.

We then see Killer Kelly and Masha Slamovich fighting within the crowd. The spill over the railing in the elevated section and fight into the ringside area and into the ring. Killer Kelly begins choking Slamovich with a chain as officials and referees run out to the ring to break things up.

Gia Miller is backstage with Jordynne Grace and says there is a lot on the line tonight as if she loses, she won’t be the face of the Knockouts Division, she won’t be able to carry the company on her back and she won’t be the best. Grace then questions who she is if she’s not the best.

A video package highlighting the feud between Sami Callihan and The Design is aired, which brings us into the next match of the night.

Match 2: The Design (Deaner/Kon/Angels) vs. Sami Callihan/Rich Swann/Jake Crist

Jake Crist is announced as the third man on Sami Callihan’s team. The match begins with Angels and Crist going at it, but it quickly turns into a six-man brawl in and out of the ring, which ends with Callihan sending Angels over the top rope and onto a pile of wrestlers. Crist and Swann rolls Kon into the ring as all three of them kick Kon in the face. Kon then stands up as all three of them connect with a superkick, but he continues to stand. Swann tries to jump on Kon’s back, but Kon takes Callihan and Crist down with a clothesline and slams Swann on top of them.

The Design then utilize quick tags to wear down Crist and picks up a couple of near falls in the process. Crist is able to make the tag to Callihan clears the ring before motioning to Deaner to come in. Callihan gives Deaner a free shot and the two trade blows before Crist and Angels come in and deliver dual DVDs to Deaner and Angels. Kon then comes in and takes both of them down with a powerbomb as Angels follows with a frog splash on Callihan for a near fall. Swann is tagged in and connects with a superkick on all of them before hitting a double cutter to Deaner and Kon. The match then breaks down until Swann counters with a rollup on Angels to pick up the pin fall.

Winner: Sami Callihan/Rich Swann/Jake Crist defeated The Design by pin fall.

A recap of the preshow match between Joe Hendry and Dirty Dango is aired. Gia Miller is backstage with Santino Marella, who recaps being attacked the past few weeks by Dirty Dango. Marella says he is trying to be impartial in his new role as D.O.A., but says he will punch out Dango’s lights if he comes at him.

Match 3: Trinity vs. Gisele Shaw (w/ Jai Vidal and Savannah Evans)

Trinity starts off fast against Shaw and picks up a quick pin attempt after hitting a leg drop. Shaw rolls out to the floor to regroup and Trinity continues on the attack when she returns to the ring. Trinity sends Shaw out to the floor with a head scissors and then leaps over Jai Vidal to continue on the attack. Trinity then rolls Shaw back into the ring as Vidal distracts the referee as Savannah Evans trips up Trinity on the apron and sends her to the floor.

Shaw rolls Trinity back into the ring and picks up a two count before methodically picking Trinity apart and getting a few near falls in the process. Trinity then counters Shaw’s attack with a backbreaker. Trinity follows with a series of strikes and spikes Shaw’s head into the canvas for another near fall. Trinity then hits a split legged moonsault but Shaw is able to kick out of the pin attempt. Shaw then counters Trinity’s move and drops her with a DDT for a near fall. Trinity then takes Shaw, Vidal and Evans down with a superkick and then locks in the Starstruck submission to pick up the victory.

Winner: Trinity defeated Gisele Shaw by submission.

Gia Miller is backstage with Subculture as Mark Andrews says they are well aware that they are coming in straight to the top with a shot at the Impact Tag Team Championships. Brian Myers and the Good Hands come in and says he doesn’t know how they got a shot at the titles, but if they do win, they will face off against the Good Hands. This brings us to the next match of the night.

Match 4: Subculture (Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster w/ Dani Luna) vs. ABC (Ace Austin and Chris Bey) (Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championship)

Mark Andrews and Ace Austin start off slow to feel each other out in the opening moments. Austin and Chris Bey then hit some double team moves on Andrews and pick up a near fall in the process. Flash Morgan Webster is then tagged in as the two double team Bey with a series of quick flips and strikes. Subculture then uses quick tags to wear down Bey until Bey makes it to his corner and ABC double teams Webster. Bey then kicks Webster out to the floor as Bey dives out onto Webster on the floor. Austin is tagged in and he spikes Webster into the canvas to pick up a near fall.

ABC isolates Webster and use quick tags to continue wearing him down. Webster is able to counter their attack and crawls to his corner to make the hot tag. Andrews takes bother members of ABC down with a double DDT before taking Bey down with a moonsault out to the floor. In the ring, Andrews takes Austin down with the Code Red for a near fall. Webster tags himself in and hits a Falcon’s Arrow on Austin for another near fall. Andrews is tagged in, but Austin is able to recover and takes Andrews down with a missile dropkick.

Webster and Bey are both tagged in as ABC hits a series of double team moves for a close near fall. All four are in the ring as ABC sends Andrews out to the floor and Webster sends both members of ABC out to the floor before climbing to the top rope and hitting a Senton onto the floor. Back in the ring, Andrews hits a Stun Dog Millionaire and Webster follows with a Senton for another near fall. All four are in the ring again, but Webster accidentally knees Andrews in the face. Bey then follow by taking both members of Subculture down with a Poisonrana. Austin then hits the Fold on Andrews to pick up the pin fall to retain the Impact Tag Team Championship.

Winner: ABC defeated Subculture by pin fall to retain the Impact Tag Team Championship.

A video package highlighting the X Division Championship match between Trey Miguel and Chris Sabin, which is coming up next.

Match 5: Chris Sabin vs. Trey Miguel (X Division Championship)

The bell rings as Trey Miguel stalls by rolling out to the floor and walks around the ring. After doing that a few times, Sabin follows him out and kicks Miguel in the face. Back in the ring, Sabin connects with a hesitation dropkick and gets a one count over Miguel. Miguel then trips up Sabin on the top rope and takes his time getting in some offense before going for an arrogant cover for a one count. Miguel hits a chain of moves which ends into a guillotine choke, but Sabin is able to get to the ropes to break the count.

Sabin is able to turn the match into his favor with a missile dropkick and picks up a near fall after landing a DDT. Sabin continues with a German suplex and sets up for the Cradle Shock, but Miguel counters and stops Sabin in the chest. Miguel then connects with a series of strikes and hits a brainbuster for a near fall. Miguel then heads to the top rope but Sabin rolls out of the way and takes Miguel out at the knee. Sabin begins to focus on Miguel’s knees and locks in a Sharpshooter, which pops the Canadian crowd. Miguel is able to break the hold by reaching the bottom rope and rolls out to the floor.

The two end up fighting in the corner and Miguel is able to connect with a few kicks and sends Sabin down to the mat. Miguel then hits the Meteora but Sabin is able to kick out. Sabin rolls out to the floor, but Miguel slides out and takes Sabin down with a DDT onto the floor. Sabin is rolled back into the ring and Miguel tries for another Meteora, but Sabin rolls out of the way.

The two begin trading chops and strikes until Sabin connects with a Canadian Destroyer. Sabin then tries for a Cradle Shock, but Miguel rakes Sabin’s eyes and he drops Miguel. Sabin tries for another Cradle Shock but grabs the referee. Sabin realizes what he’s done and drops the ref, but Miguel kicks Sabin into the referee, knocking him down. Sabin the connects with the Cradle Shock, but there is no referee to make the count. Sabin then revives the referee as Miguel rolls out to the floor and grabs a can of spray paint. Miguel sprays it in Sabin’s eyes and rolls him up to pick up the pin fall and retain the X Division Championship.

Winner: Trey Miguel defeated Chris Sabin by pin fall to retain the Impact X Division Championship.

A video package highlighting the six man match to determine the #1 contender to the Impact World Championship is aired, which brings us into the next match of the night.

