Hulk Hogan says he watches AEW

Hulk Hogan not only watches AEW, but believes they can one day be a legitimate competitor to WWE.

The Hulkster appeared on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani this week and was asked about AEW. He referred to them as “The Little Engine That Could” of the pro wrestling world.

“I was talking to somebody and I equated it to NASCAR drivers. You need seat time,” Hogan said. “You need to spend time in that seat until you start winning championships. It’s almost like AEW is on track, like ‘The Little Engine That Could.’ I just think they need more seat time.”

Hogan continued and said AEW is doing a great job.

“They just need to be around a little longer to be really, really, really competitive to where they could go head-to-head on Monday nights or something like that,” he said. “But they’re moving forward quite quickly. They’re doing a great job over there.”

Helwani then asked Hogan if he regularly watches AEW programming.

“I record everything, brother! I’m a wrestling fan, come on!,” Hogan replied.