5/26/23 AEW Rampage Recap

Match #1 – Trios Tag Team Match: Daddy Ass Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed vs. La Faccion Ingobernable (Dralistico, Preston Vance, and Rush) (w/Jose the Assistant)

Bowens and Dralistico start the match. Dralistico delivers a few shots into the corner, but Bowens turns it around with a few of his own. Dralistico comes back with a hurricanrana, but Bowens delivers a kick to the midsection and a Famouser. Caster and Vance tag in and lock up. Vance drops Caster with a shoulder tackle, but Caster comes back with an arm-drag. Vance comes back with a fall-away slam and Gunn tags in. Vance delivers a right hand, but Gunn drops him with a fall-away slam. Gunn delivers a scoop slam and tags in Bowens. Rush and Dralistico come in and all six men brawl. Rush slams Gunn into the steps, and then Vance and Dralistico slam Bowens and Caster into the barricade. LFI triple-team Caster in the ring as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, all six men are brawling on the outside. Vance gets Caster back into the ring and tags in Dralistico. Dralistico delivers shots to Caster in the corner, and then kicks him in the face. Dralistico delivers a chop and goes for a splash, but Caster dodges it. Dralistico and Caster drop each other with simultaneous clotheslines, and then Gunn and Vance tag in. Gunn knocks Dralistico and Rush to the floor and delivers shots to Vance. Gunn delivers the Famouser to Vance and goes for the cover, but Jose puts Vance’s foot on the bottom rope. Caster tosses Jose into the ring and slams Dralistico into the barricade. Bowens delivers Scissor Me Timbers to Jose, but Caster and Bowens get pulled out of the ring. Vance drops Gunn with a discus lariat and goes for the pin fall, but Caster breaks it up. Rush drops Caster and sends him to the floor, and then Bowens does the same to Rush. Dralistico delivers a dropkick to Bowens, but Bowens comes back with The Arrival. Caster makes the tag and hits the Mic Drop and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Daddy Ass Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed

-After the match, Bowens says they have been running through the Trios Division lately and says they should do some gambling in Vegas. Bowens says The House always wins, but never bet on Black because everyone loves The Acclaimed.

Match #2 – Trios Tag Team Match: Ethan Page and The Gunns (Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) vs. Braxton, FrescoMatic, and Watson

Austin drops one of the guys with a shoulder tackle and Colten tags in. Colten stomps the guy down in the corner, and then Austin tags back in and does the same. Colten tags back in and The Gunns double-team the guy. Colten drops him with a clothesline and Page tags in. Page stomps the guy, but the guy comes back with a jaw-breaker. Another guy comes in and delivers shots to The Gunns. Page kicks him in the head and then triple-teams him with The Gunns. They slam him down and Page gets the pin fall. I believe it was Watson who was pinned, but commentary didn’t mention their names.

Winners: Ethan Page and The Gunns

-After the match, Page says The Hardys eill have to take on the three of them on Sunday because they took out Brother Zay for good. The Hardys come to the stage and Jeff says the Ass Boys looked pretty good with a boost of Ego. Jeff says they will be deleted on Sunday, and then Matt tells Page that his contract will be his on Sunday. Brother Zay comes to the stage and says he isn’t cleared, but he found a replacement. Hook comes to the stage, and then he and The Hardys go to the ring as Page and The Gunns leave.

Lexy Nair interviews Dustin Rhodes and Keith Lee. She tells them that Brian Cage and Swerve Strickland have entered the Blackjack Battle Royale at Double or Nothing, and then Rhodes says they’ll just eliminate them and tells Cage and Strickland to be ready. Lee says he can’t wait and walks away.

Match #3 – Tag Team Match: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and Hikaru Shida vs. Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose

Shida takes Rose down in the corner and suplexes Shafir onto her. Baker tags in and drops Shafir with a Slingblade. Baker goes for the cover, but Shafir kicks out. Baker slams Shafir down again and goes for another cover, but Shafir kicks out. Baker delivers elbow strikes, but Shafir comes back with a chop and throws Baker across the ring. Rose chokes Baker in the corner and then tags in and stands on top of Baker as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Rose and Shafir try to splash Baker in the corner, but she didges it and tags in Shida. Shida kicks Shafir in the head and drops Rose to the floor with a right hand. Shida delivers right hands and elbow strikes to Shafir, and then delivers more right hands in the corner. Shafir delivers a missile dropkick and goes for the cover, but Shafir kicks out. Baker tags in and drops Shafir with a neck-breaker as Shida goes after Rose in the corner. Baker goes for the cover, but Rose slams Shida onto Baker to break it up. Shida saves Baker from a knee strike and they send Rose to the floor. Shida drops Rose with a Meteora and Baker goes for the Lockjaw on Shafir. Shafir counters with a few shots, but Baker drops her with a thrust kick. Shafir comes back with a Judo throw and goes for the cover, but Baker counters and Shida delivers the Katana. Baker locks in the Lockjaw, and Shafir passes out.

Winners: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and Hikaru Shida

-After the match, The Outcasts have attacked Jamie Hayter in the parking lot and are shown standing over her. Baker and Shida run to the back as the show heads to a commercial.

Match #4 – Tag Team Match: Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) vs. Big Bill and Lee Moriarty

Taylor and Moriarty start that match. Taylor applies a wrist-lock, but Moriarty stomps on his foot and drops him with an arm-drag. Beretta tags in, but Moriarty delivers a back elbow. Moriarty drops Beretta with a side-headlock take down and then rakes his eyes. Moriarty delivers a right hand, but Taylor kicks him in the back. Moriarty knocks Taylor to the floor, but Beretta takes Moriarty down. Beretta delivers a chop and Taylor tags in. They double-team Moriarty in the corner and drop him with a double vertical suplex. Bill comes in and drops Taylor and Beretta with a double clothesline. Bill sends Taylor to the outside and then throws Beretta over the top rope as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Taylor tags in Beretta. Beretta suplexes Moriarty a few times and tries to dive through the topes, but Bill catches him and chokeslams him on the apron. Bill tosses Beretta back into the ring and tags in. Bill goes for a splash, but Beretta dodges it and Taylor and Beretta drop him with the Soul Food/half-and-half combination. They go for Strong Zero, but Moriarty shoves Taylor to the floor and Bill drops Beretta with the Boss Man Slam. Bill and Moriarty slam Beretta down and Moriarty goes for the cover, but Taylor breaks it up. Moriarty sends Taylor back out and Bill goes to the middle rope. Taylor grabs his ankle and then drags Moriarty to the floor. Best Friends double suplerplex Bill and Beretta goes for the cover, but Bill kicks out. Moriarty attacks Taylor and kicks Beretta to the floor. Taylor drops Moriarty with a pile driver and Bill kicks Taylor in the face. Bill drops Taylor with a chokeslam and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Big Bill and Lee Moriarty

-After the match, other guys who are in the Blackjack Battle Royale at Double or Nothing hop the barricade and a huge brawl breaks out around the ring. The AEW International Champion, Orange Cassidy, rushes the ring to check on Taylor and Beretta in the ring as the brawl continues on the outside. Brian Cage comes to the ring as Cassidy stares him down. Keith Lee and Dustin Rhodes follow Cage out and brawl with him. Swerve Strickland comes to the stage and stares down Lee, who walks up the ramp. Strickland backs away with Prince Nana as Cassidy is left alone in the ring as the show comes to a close.