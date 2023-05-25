WWE Superstars in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for this weekend’s Night of Champions

The WWE Superstars who will be part of the Night of Champions premium live event this Saturday are now all in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia basking in the extreme heat and getting ready for the show.

Several of them will be appearing at local community events throughout these days and a press conference is scheduled for tomorrow, with all the top stars attending.

WWE has also created a Champions City, where several WWE memorabilia displays, WWE 2K23 booths, and merchandise are located.

Only certain VIP sections remain open at the Jeddah Superdome, with the most expensive tickets going for the equivalent of $400 and a decent-sized crowd is expected to show up at the event on Saturday.

نجوم المصارعة الحرة WWE 😍

زارونا أمس في #سيتي_ووك واستمتعوا بالفعاليات والأجواء الرهيبة 🤩🔥

لا تفوّت فرصة مشاهدتهم في #ليلة_الأبطال واحجز الآن 🎟️😍https://t.co/7WyhrBAYcX#تقويم_فعاليات_جدة #مع_بعض_طول_السنة pic.twitter.com/y4iktM2lrT — تقويم فعاليات جدة | Jeddah Events Calendar (@JEDCalendar) May 25, 2023

حاملي تذاكر الـ VIP والـ VVIP .. بيعيشون تجربة خيالية بين كل الفعاليات المصاحبة والمقتنيات النادرة في معرض أبطال WWE بـ #ليلة_الأبطال 💪🔥

احجز تذكرتك الآن ولا تفوتها 🤩https://t.co/7WyhrBBw2v#مع_بعض_طول_السنة#تقويم_فعاليات_جدة pic.twitter.com/fpgHIWgPBc — تقويم فعاليات جدة | Jeddah Events Calendar (@JEDCalendar) May 25, 2023