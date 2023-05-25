Spoilers: ROH tapings from 5/24

The following ROH TV spoilers were taped on Wednesday in Las Vegas, before & after AEW Dynamite, to air in June some time-

-The Kingdom defeated The Infantry

-Skye Blue defeated Trish Adora

-Stu Grayson & The Righteous defeated The Dark Order (Evil Uno, John Silver, Alex Reynolds)

-ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage defeated Willie Mack

-Kip Sabian, The Butcher & The Blade defeated Shogun, Jakob Austin Young & Bryce Saturn

-NJPW TV Champion Zack Sabre Jr. retained over Rocky Romero

-Diamante defeated Promise Braxton

-Action Andretti & Darius Martin defeated The WorkHorsemen

-El Hijo del Vikingo, Komander & Bandido defeated Serpentico, Angelico & Jack Cartwheel

-ROH Pure Champion Katsuyori Shibata retained over Alex Coughlin. The ringside judges were Jerry Lynn, Madison Rayne & BJ Whitmer

-ROH World Women’s Champion Athena defeated Kiera Hogan in what may have been a non-title match