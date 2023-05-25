Spoilers: AEW Rampage taping results for Friday Night

After the tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite, matches were taped for the May 26th 2023 edition of AEW Rampage. Here are the results courtesy of Twitter user @PhilJones77…

* The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn defeated Dralistico & Rush & Preston Vance.

* Ethan Page & The Gunns defeated three local competitors and cut a promo after the match. The Hardys then introduced Hook as their tag team partner for Double or Nothing to face Page and the Gunns.

* Britt Baker & Hikaru Shida defeated Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir. After the match, Jamie Hayter was shown being attacked by The Outcasts.

* Big Bill and Lee Moriarty defeated Best Friends when Bill pinned Chuck Taylor.