Shawn Michaels talks Bron Breakker

The WWE NXT brand is not done with Bron Breakker.

WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels hosted a media call today to promote NXT Battleground, where Breakker will challenge NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes in the main event. Michaels was asked about Breakker possibly being called up to the main roster when NXT already took such a “big hit” in the WWE Draft. Michaels does not see the other Draft call-ups as a bad thing.

Michaels said taking a “big hit” in the Draft is a good thing. He believes NXT will have Breakker on the roster for a while to come, and he believes there are still some really great matches Breakker can have in NXT.

Michaels later said Breakker is still really finding his groove, and growing in NXT. Michaels said he sees the development in Breakker every week, and he’s really happy with what Breakker has brought to the table under the new direction.

Michaels added that NXT plans to get everything they can get out of Breakker.