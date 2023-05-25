Notes on Chelsea Green and Logan Paul

– Logan Paul is expected to compete at both “Summer Slam” and “Money in the Bank” this year, with WrestleVotes reporting the plan, at least right now, is to have Paul in the Money in the Bank ladder match.

– “I texted Triple H and just said ‘I want my job back’ and he texted back ‘Ok, call me.’” I was shocked. I wanted to go back to WWE, because my story is not finished.

On that phone call, he said, ‘I would love to have you back. You just tell me a good time for you to start.’”

Chelsea Green (via Out of Character)