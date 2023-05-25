NJPW issues statement on Mercedes Moné’s injury

May 25, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Official statement from New Japan Pro Wrestling:

“During her match with Willow Nightingale in the main event of Resurgence May 21, Mercedes Mone sustained an injury to her right ankle.

Moné underwent a thorough appraisal of her injury immediately after her match and began treatment.

New Japan Pro-Wrestling joins fans in wishing Moné a full and fast recovery.”

