Jake Roberts reflects on a bad experience in Japan

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, Jake “The Snake” Roberts talked about a bad experience over in Japan when he was busted open and had to go to the hospital. It happened when he hit a main artery in his forehead while working a street cage match. Here is what he had to say:

On the injury and going to the hospital:

“Yes, it did in Japan. I got this one right here. And I hit that main artery. It comes down through here. And it wouldn’t quit bleeding every time my heart beat, blood would shoot about 15 feet. And they had to take me to the hospital to get it categorized. And quite the experience at the hospital.”

On what happened at the hospital:

“Oh, I got this old Japanese doctor man. He must have been there from the war. He’s like, ‘Ohh American GI Blade blade blade blade. You bleed juicy GI. Maybe you die. Maybe you die. Yeah, I think maybe you die.’ And so then he looks at it and he says ‘OK, I think I can fix. I hate GI should no good mother f**king cussing me.’ You know, I’m like ‘Look dude, I wasn’t the f**king guy to bomb this f**king place.’ You know. And he’s like, ‘God GI Joe suck. You suck.’ And so then he’s like, ‘Ohh, I know GI tough don’t want no pain medicine.’ And he just f**king reached in there and grabbed that vein with his f**king gimmicks and pull it out. You see the hole in the vein and he takes that hot metal and sticks it to it man. F**k, he’s like ‘You say motherf***er, you say motherf***er, you say motherf**ker.’ Ohh my mother f**ker. F**king hurts motherf***er. Yeah, my first trip to Japan. He had definitely been there during the war. He’s gonna let me bleed to death. Good God. Ohh yeah, I finished the match. It was a cage match.”