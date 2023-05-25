Impact Wrestling, 5/25/23
Join us for up to the minute results from Impact Wrestling. This is the go home show for the Under Siege PPV. Coverage will begin shortly.
Tonight’s Card:
- Jordynne Grace vs. Alisha Edwards
- Rich Swann (w/ Sami Callihan) vs. Alan Angels (w/ Kon & Deaner of The Design)
- Sheldon Jean & Kenny King vs. DECAY (Crazzy Steve & Black Taurus)
- Taylor Wilde (w/ KiLynn King of The Coven) vs. Jessicka
- John Skyler (w/ Brian Myers & Jason Hotch of The Good Hands) vs. Chris Bey (w/ Ace Austin of Buller Club)
- “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Chris Sabin