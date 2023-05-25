Impact Wrestling, 5/25/23

May 25, 2023 - by Scott Porter

Join us for up to the minute results from Impact Wrestling.  This is the go home show for the Under Siege PPV.  Coverage will begin shortly.

Tonight’s Card:

  • Jordynne Grace vs. Alisha Edwards
  • Rich Swann (w/ Sami Callihan) vs. Alan Angels (w/ Kon & Deaner of The Design)
  • Sheldon Jean & Kenny King vs. DECAY (Crazzy Steve & Black Taurus)
  • Taylor Wilde (w/ KiLynn King of The Coven) vs. Jessicka
  • John Skyler (w/ Brian Myers & Jason Hotch of The Good Hands) vs. Chris Bey (w/ Ace Austin of Buller Club)
  • “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Chris Sabin

 

