Flair on Rhodes losing at WrestleMania: “I was in shock when he didn’t win”

The wrestling world seems divided on whether or not Cody Rhodes should have defeated Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 39. Several people have defended WWE’s decision for Roman to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, including Steve Austin and Bully Ray. Meanwhile, others like Dax Harwood and Freddie Prinze Jr thinks it was a bad decision. WWE hall of famer Ric Flair fits into the latter category, as he told Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc) that he thinks Rhodes should have won in the main event last month.

He said:

“Yes and yes. I think that he’s performing at a level right now — he had two matches with Seth Rollins that really put him in a different place. I knew he could work in the way we’ve all known him for years, but the two matches with Seth Rollins he had were off the hook. Yeah, I was in shock when he didn’t win it [defeat Reigns at WrestleMania 39] but, you know, nobody knows what’s going on there and who’s making the decisions.“