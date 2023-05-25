Battle Royal participants for AEW Double or Nothing

AEW has announced 20 competitors for the 21-man Blackjack Battle Royal at Sunday’s Double Or Nothing pay-per-view, which will see AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy defend his title.

In addition to Cassidy, the following 20 entrants were announced today: The Butcher, The Blade, Dustin Rhodes, Keith Lee, Bandido, Dralistico, Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta, Kip Sabian, Jay White, Juice Robinson, Ricky Starks, ROH World Tag Team Champion Rey Fenix, ROH World Tag Team Champion Penta El Zero M, Big Bill, Lee Moriarty, Tony Nese, Ari Daivari, ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage, Swerve Strickland.

It’s interesting to note that QT Marshall, Powerhouse Hobbs and Aaron Solo were not announced today. Marshall appeared on AEW Rampage last week to announce that he entered himself into the Battle Royal, along with Solo and Hobbs.

The 2023 AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view is scheduled for this Sunday, May 28 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Below is the updated card:

Pillars Four-Way for the AEW World Title

Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara vs. “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry vs. MJF (c)

AEW Women’s World Title Match

Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter (c)

AEW World Tag Team Titles Match

Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal vs. FTR (Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood) (c)

Special Guest Referee: Mark Briscoe.

21-Man Blackjack Battle Royal for the AEW International Title

The Butcher vs. The Blade vs. Dustin Rhodes vs. Keith Lee vs. Bandido vs. Dralistico vs. Chuck Taylor vs. Trent Beretta vs. Kip Sabian vs. Jay White vs. Juice Robinson vs. Ricky Starks vs. ROH World Tag Team Champion Rey Fenix vs. ROH World Tag Team Champion Penta El Zero M vs. Big Bill vs. Lee Moriarty vs. Tony Nese vs. Ari Daivari vs. ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage vs. Swerve Strickland vs. Orange Cassidy (c)

Ladder Match for the AEW TNT Title

Christian Cage vs. Wardlow (c)

AEW TBS Title Match

Taya Valkyrie vs. Jade Cargill (c)

Anarchy In The Arena Match

The Blackpool Combat Club (ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, Bryan Danielson, Wheeler Yuta, Jon Moxley) vs. The Elite (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Adam Page)

Unsanctioned Match

Chris Jericho vs. Adam Cole

Special Guest Ringside Enforcer: Sabu.

The Hardys (Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy) and Isiah Kassidy vs. The Gunns (Colten Gunn, Austin Gunn) and Ethan Page

If Team Hardy wins, they get control of Page’s contract.