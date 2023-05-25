AEW Dynamite rating/viewership for this week

Wednesday’s live Double Or Nothing go-home edition of AEW Dynamite drew 846,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 3.93% from the last week’s episode, which drew 814,000 viewers.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.32 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 14.28% from last week’s 0.28 rating. This week’s 0.32 key demographic rating represents 417,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is up 14.25% from last week’s 365,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.28 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Dynamite ranked #4 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.32 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up from last week’s #7 ranking.

Dynamite ranked #41 in viewership for the night on cable this week. This is down from last week’s #37 ranking.

Wednesday’s Dynamite drew the seventh-lowest total audience of the year so far, and the third-highest key demo rating of the year so far, tied with two others. This week’s viewership and key demo rating were below the 2022 averages. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was up 3.93% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 14.28% from last week.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was down 8.93% from the same week in 2022. The key demo rating was down 8.57% from the previous year. The 2022 show was the Third Anniversary episode.

Vanderpump Rules on Bravo at 9pm topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.92 rating, also drawing 2.036 million viewers. The Five on FOX News at 5pm topped the night on cable in viewership with 2.672 million viewers, also drawing a 0.12 key demo rating.

Jeopardy Masters! on ABC topped the night on broadcast TV in viewership with an average of 6.468 million viewers, also drawing a 0.61 key demo rating. Survivor on CBS topped the night on broadcast TV in the 18-49 key demo with the 0.69 rating, also drawing 4.409 million viewers.

Wednesday’s live Double Or Nothing go-home edition of AEW Dynamite aired from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, and featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – the go-home build for Double Or Nothing, Roderick Strong vs. Daniel Garcia, AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy defending against Kyle Fletcher, a promo from Ricky Starks, a promo from AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR, promos from AEW World Champion MJF, Darby Allin, Jungle Boy and Sammy Guevara, AEW President Tony Khan announcing the location of the AEW Collision premiere, Lady Frost making her Dynamite debut vs. Taya Valkyrie, Chris Jericho vs. Adam Cole contract signing for their Unsanctioned Match at Double Or Nothing, AEW World Trio Champions The House of Black defending under “Open House Rules” against Metalik, AR Fox and Blake Christian, plus ROH World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Bros. defending against ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta, which was the main event.