AEW Collision debut confirmed for the United Center in Chicago

The debut episode of AEW Collision has been confirmed for Chicago.

AEW President Tony Khan announced on this evening’s Dynamite that the June 17th debut of the company’s newest program, Collision, will be taking place from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

SHARE THE NEWS: @AEW Collision will debut here in Chicago on June 17! Catch the first-ever #AEWCollision broadcast LIVE at the United Center!

🎟 ON SALE: MAY 26 (10 AM)

📝 DETAILS: https://t.co/T0stDJztVM pic.twitter.com/KYaKitTmai

— United Center (@UnitedCenter) May 25, 2023