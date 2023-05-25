AEW Collision debut confirmed for the United Center in Chicago

May 25, 2023 - by James Walsh

The debut episode of AEW Collision has been confirmed for Chicago.

AEW President Tony Khan announced on this evening’s Dynamite that the June 17th debut of the company’s newest program, Collision, will be taking place from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

