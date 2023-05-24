Updated lineup for NXT Battleground on Sunday

WWE has announced that Gallus will defend the NXT Tag Team Championship against The Creed Bros. at the NXT Battleground PLE on Sunday.

The NXT Battleground PLE is scheduled for Sunday 5/28 at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, MA. Here is the updated card-

–NXT Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes (C) vs. Bron Breakker

–NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Gallus (C) vs. The Creed Brothers

–NXT North American Championship Triple Threat Match: Wes Lee (C) vs. Joe Gacy vs. Tyler Bate

–NXT Women’s Championship Tournament Finals: Tiffany Stratton vs. Lyra Valkyria

–Last Man Standing Match: Ilja Dragunov vs. Dijak

–Heritage Cup Match: Noam Dar (C) vs. Dragon Lee [British Rounds Rules]