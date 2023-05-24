RVD says he was caught up in “Political Warfare”

Rob Van Dam opens up about his time in WWE, specifically working alongside the great Jim Ross.

The WWE Hall of Famer and ECW legend spoke about this subject during the premiere episode of the “1 Of A Kind With RVD” podcast. RVD and host Dominic Deangelo began by talking about RVD’s thoughts on Ross, where he says that he likes the current AEW play-by-play man much more now than back in the day.

I like him a lot more now than I did back then. I was caught up, I was caught up in political warfare, which I pushed back against very much.

When asked to elaborate on why he wasn’t fond of Ross during his WWE days RVD says that he was caught in the middle of a political war between Ross and his old ECW boss, Paul Heyman.

And, you know, he was part of the office. Him and Paul Heyman were kind of playing tug of war with me over who brought me in and who would get credit for it. And it was frustrating to me because I would talk to one and then I would happen to talk to the other one. And it was weird because they were like, you know, burying each other through me. And it was driving me nuts. But, also he was the money guy.