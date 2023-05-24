Rating/viewership for this week’s WWE NXT

Tuesday’s live Battleground go-home edition of WWE NXT drew 578,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 2.48% from last week’s 564,000 viewers.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.16 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 14.28% from last week’s 0.14 rating in the key demo. The 0.16 rating represents 209,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 14.21% from the 183,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.14 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #14 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.16 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up from last week’s #15 ranking on cable.

NXT ranked #49 in viewership on cable this week. This is up from last week’s #54 viewership ranking on cable.

Tuesday’s NXT drew the ninth-lowest total audience of the year so far, and the third-highest key demo rating of the year so far, tied with two others. Tuesday’s NXT viewership was below above the 2022 average, while the key demo rating was up. This week’s NXT viewership was up 2.48% from last week, while the key demo rating was up 14.28% from last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was up 4.9% from the episode that aired one year ago in 2022, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 23.07% from the show that aired one year ago.

The NBA Playoffs game between the Celtics and the Heat on TNT topped the night in the 18-49 key demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 2.33 rating. The Celtics vs. Heat NBA game also topped the night on cable in viewership with 6.561 million viewers.

FBI on CBS topped the night on broadcast TV in viewership with an average of 6.540 million viewers, also drawing a 0.42 key demo rating. Jeopardy! Masters on ABC topped the night on broadcast TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.57 rating, also drawing 5.907 million viewers.

Tuesday’s Battleground go-home edition of NXT aired live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – the go-home build for Battleground, Dabba-Kato vs. Axiom, NXT Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar vs. Nathan Frazer in a non-title match, Hank Walker vs. Tank Ledger, Eddy Thorpe vs. Tyler Bate, Cora Jade vs. Lyra Valkyria in a NXT Women’s Title Tournament Semifinals match, plus Tiffany Stratton vs. Roxanne Perez in another tournament match, which was the main event of the night. The show-closing segment saw Dijak brawl with Ilja Dragunov.