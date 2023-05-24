Nick Khan says WWE open to changes to Raw and Smackdown TV shows

WWE Chief Executive Officer Nick Khan said that the company is open to different plans for Raw and Smackdown if a new TV partner requests them and is willing to pay. Khan was speaking at the JP Morgan Global Technology, Media & Communications Conference yesterday.

Khan said that Raw could move from Monday nights if it made sense and they’re exploring different ways how to make the third hour more for their mature audience. Raw has been on Monday nights since its very start in January 1993 and it was never considered to move from its staple time slot.

As far as Smackdown is concerned, Khan noted that a third hour for the blue brand is not off the table and that could bring in additional millions of dollars for the company. The third hour of Raw is not popular with fans, with many preferring a two-hour broadcast, but more hours mean more money. Smackdown is also up for changing days, having previously also aired on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Khan said that ideally WWE would be on every day of the week and apart from a lucha libre show which was internally discussed, there’s also discussions about adding a show on a new night which would be more adult-oriented.