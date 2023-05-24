NBA trophy stops at Raw

May 24, 2023 - by Staff

The Larry O’Brien Trophy made it to WWE RAW this week.

The trophy, which is awarded to the NBA Champions each year, is currently on a “Bucket List Journey” of visiting several sports and entertainment events, on the way to the NBA Finals that begin on June 1. The trophy made a stop at Monday’s RAW from the Giant Center in Hershey, PA.

As seen in the photos and videos below, The Larry O’Brien Trophy made the rounds while backstage at RAW, and visited with several Superstars and staff.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H commented on a photo that shows him with the trophy. He wrote, “You never know who you’ll bump into at #WWERaw. @nbafinalstrophy”

You can see the related tweets below:

