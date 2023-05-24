Hulk Hogan launches new health and wellness brand

Hulk Hogan announced his new health and wellness brand, joining Mike Tyson’s “Tyson 2.0” and Ric Flair’s “Ric Flair Drip” as a Carma HoldCo brand. The product line will include functional mushrooms, CBD, and THC. He will serve as its Chief Brand Officer.

Despite Hogan’s 28 surgeries in the past ten years – and dozens more over his 35-year career – the 69-year-old feels as good as he did at age 25 thanks to CBD, which inspired the Carma partnership.

Carma HoldCo is home to the fastest-growing cannabis brands in the U.S. Outside of cannabis, its products are in 100k+ stores across 17 countries and 40+ states.

“Hulk Hogan is larger than life and beloved by wrestling fans and non-fans of all ages. His influence spans generations,” said Carma HoldCo President and Chairman Chad Bronstein.

“His magnetic personality, ingenuity, and entrepreneurial spirit, in partnership with us at Carma HoldCo, will ensure we continue to deliver unforgettable consumer experiences.”