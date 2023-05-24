CM Punk expected back for Collision inaugural episode

The United Center in Chicago is expected to be announced as the first location of Collision tonight and that comes along with the return of former two-time AEW champion CM Punk.

A tumultuous week seems to have turned into a better one as both sides agreed to get back on the same page, with the original plan of Punk leading Collision moving forward.

It was not an easy path to get here but the end result is what really matters at the end of the day. Punk had been dropping hints of Collision over the past few days on Instagram stories, fueling more rumors of his impending return.

His return will surely also help the very slow ticket sales that have marked the first five Collision shows which were announced last week.