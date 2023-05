They're one of the top tag teams in the world, and now it's official:

Aussie Open @kylefletcherpro + @DUNKZILLADavis are ALL ELITE!

Incredible match tonight Kyle Fletcher on @TBSNetwork on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite, and get well soon, Mark Davis!

Congratulations #AussieOpen! pic.twitter.com/S0Cjt9ZTUT

— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 25, 2023