5/24/23 AEW Dynamite Coverage

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Las Vegas, Nevada.

Match #1 – AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher

Fletcher immediately drops Cassidy with a brain buster and goes for the cover, but Cassidy kicks out. Fletcher sends Cassidy to the outside and delivers a few shots. Fletcher tosses Cassidy back into the ring and goes for the cover, but Cassidy kicks out. Fletcher tosses Cassidy back to the floor and goes up top, but Cassidy shoves him onto the ring apron. Cassidy drops Fletcher with a diving DDT onto the apron and follows with Beach Break on the floor. Fletcher gets back into the ring, and they exchange covers for two counts. Cassidy delivers a dropkick, but Fletcher comes right back with a thrust kick. Fletcher goes for the cover, but Cassidy kicks out. Fletcher drops Cassidy with a delayed vertical suplex and goes for the cover, but Cassidy kicks out as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Cassidy delivers Stundog Millionaire followed by a DDT. Cassidy goes for the cover, but Fletcher kicks out. Cassidy goes up top, but Fletcher cuts him off. Cassidy stomps on Fletcher’s back to send him back down, but Fletcher charges and sends Cassidy to the apron with a knee strike. Fletcher brings Cassidy back up top, but Cassidy delivers elbow strikes. Cassidy goes for a diving DDT, but Fletcher catches him and delivers a Michinoku Driver. Fletcher goes for the cover, but Cassidy kicks out. Fletcher clubs Cassidy in the back a few times, but Cassidy counters and goes for Beach Break. Fletcher counters with a roll-up for a two count, and then delivers an elbow strike. Fletcher delivers more elbow strikes in the corner, and follows with a kick to the head. Cassidy comes back with a brain buster, and then they exchange shots. Cassidy delivers a thrust kick and a scoop slam. Cassidy goes for the cover, but Fletcher rolls through and delivers a Tombstone Piledriver. Fletcher follows with a spinning Tombstone and goes for the cover, but Cassidy kicks out.

Fletcher drags Cassidy up top and delivers an avalanche Michinoku Driver. Fletcher goes for the cover, but Cassidy kicks out. Fletcher kicks Cassidy in the head and goes for the Grim Stone, but Cassidy counters with a DDT. Fletcher delivers a thrust kick and goes for another Tombstone, but Cassidy rolls through and gets the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW International Champion: Orange Cassidy

Renee Paquette interviews Ricky Starks, who is entered into the Blackjack Battle Royale at Double or Nothing. He says he is in total control, and he is sick and tired of Jay White and Juice Robinson. He says he has nothing to lose anymore, and he is refocusing his attention on winning the International Championship. White and Robinson run in and beat him down. White says they are having too much fun making his life hell and they are going to keep having fun.

Jack Perry has a sit-down promo. He says every single time he drives home from Double or Nothing, he is a little bit different than before. He says the one thing that is always the same is the feeling he gets in the ring. He says another difference this time is that he will drive down the road as the AEW World Champion.

Footage of the ongoing feud between FTR and the team of Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett airs, and then FTR make their way to the ring. Cash Wheeler says it would be easy for him to say Jarrett is a carny, trash, and politicked his way to the top, but instead he says Jarrett is good and lucky. Wheeler says Jarrett’s luck will run out on Sunday, and then Dax Harwood said Jarrett has broken thousands of guitars but can’t stay relevant. Harwood says the head of the AEW Tag Team Division will not be a couple of rejects from TNA and says Jarrett should probably call Dixie Carter on Monday to see if she has any openings. Mark Briscoe makes his way to the ring. Wheeler says he knows Briscoe is mad, and tells him not to let Jarrett’s side make him look stupid. Briscoe says they are brothers for life, but asks Harwood what the piledriver was all about. Harwood says he didn’t mean to do it and apologizes. He tells Briscoe to shake his hand, but Briscoe slaps him in the face. Wheeler gets in between Briscoe and Harwood, and then Briscoe leaves the ring as Harwood stares at him. Jarrett’s crew comes to the stage, and Briscoe shoves Karen aside, punches Sonjay Dutt and Jeff, and then grabs Jay Lethal by the face and says he is getting tired of the bullshit.

Renee Paquette interviews Sammy Guevara. Renee says MJF told her to tell Guevara that the offer to lay down for MJF at Double or Nothing still stands. Guevara says he isn’t going to do that and says he is not for sale. He says he had old bosses just like MJF, and he says he is now grown up and is going to be the man to take the title from MJF.

Match #2 – AEW World Trios Championship – Open House Rules Match: The House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews) (w/Julia Hart) (c) vs. AR Fox, Blake Christian, and Metalik

Matthews and Christian start the match. Matthews wrenches Christian’s arm a few times and sends him to the floor. Metalik comes in and sends Matthews out, and then Black enters. Black sends Metalik out and Fox enters. Black and Fox exchange shots, and then Black leaves the ring and King enters. King splashes Fox in the corner and sends him out, and then Christian enters. King slams Christian down and Black tags in. Black kicks Christian in the face and drops him with a leg sweep. Black knees Christian in the face and goes for a suplex, but Christian lands on his feet and Metalik tags in. Black delivers a knee strike to Metalik and Matthews tags in. Metalik runs the ropes and drops Black and Matthews with a double dropkick. Metalik and Christian dive onto Black and Matthews on the outside, and then Fox and King get into the ring. Fox delivers a few pump kicks, but King drops him with a lariat. King runs the ropes, but Christian and Metalik trip him up. Fox dropkicks King to the outside and then dives onto everyone. Fox gets Matthews back into the ring and goes up top.

Fox goes for a 450 splash, but Matthews dodges and stomps Fox’s head into the mat. Matthews applied an inverted Texas Cloverleaf, but there are no rope breaks. Black applies a knee bar to Metalik and Christian superkicks Matthews a few times. King grabs Christian and drags him to the apron, and then Fox taps out.

Winners and still AEW World Trios Champions: The House of Black

Footage of the ongoing feud between The Blackpool Combat Club and The Elite airs. Backstage, The BCC cut a promo. Bryan Danielson says Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta will win the ROH World Tag Team Championship later tonight, and The BCC will finally destroy The Elite this Sunday. Jon Moxley says they set the standard to be the best every time they step in the ring, and there is nobody in the world better at professional wrestling than them. Moxley says The BCC will deliver a storm of violence in Anarchy in the Arena and we will see the difference between professionals and amateurs at Double or Nothing.

The AEW World Champion, MJF, makes his way to the ring, after throwing a cup of water in Tony Schiavone’s face. MJF insults the crowd, and then his three opponents on Sunday. MJF says he knows how important the main event is on Sunday, because all four of them have been in AEW since day one. MJF says they have given some of the best moments and matches in AEW history, and they are AEW. MJF says he doesn’t want to be AEW anymore and is kind of bored. MJF says he is sick of the lack of competition and the lack of respect being shown to him. MJF says his contract is coming up, and says it must be a coincidence that he is in a match where he doesn’t have to be pinned to lose the title. MJF says Tony Khan should be worried, because he can just take his ball and go home. MJF says none of his opponents, just like the rest of the roster, are on the level of The Devil. Darby Allin interrupts and comes to the ring. Allin says he has lost a lot in his life, and he listened to people who told him not to take risks. Allin says he gave that life up and became a professional wrestler. Allin says no other company will let him do the things he wants to do, and he wants to be the face of AEW. Allin says he will become the face on Sunday, and he might do it with a headlock take over. MJF delivers a low-blow, but Sammy Guevara comes to the ring now. MJF ducks out and Guevara stares him down from the ring. Jack Perry comes to the stage and drops MJF with a clothesline. Perry picks up the title as Guevara and Allin stare at him.

Footage of the ongoing feud between Wardlow and Christian Cage airs. They will meet in a Ladder Match for the AEW TNT Championship at Double or Nothing.

Match #3 – Singles Match: Taya Valkyrie vs. Lady Frost

They lock up and Valkyrie drops Frost down. Frost comes back with a hurricanrana, but Valkyrie comes back with an arm drag and a back elbow in the corner. Valkyrie delivers a sliding lariat and goes for the cover, but Frost kicks out. Valkyrie sends Frost into the corner and delivers a back elbow. Valkyrie follows with a chop and charges, but Frost dodges and Valkyrie hits the ring post. Frost kicks Valkyrie in the face, but Valkyrie comes back with a clothesline. Valkyrie goes for the cover, but Frost kicks out. Jade Cargill, Leila Grey, and Smart Mark Sterling come to the stage to watch the match as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Frost delivers a cannonball senton in the corner and goes up top. Frost takes Valkyrie down with a cross-body, but Valkyrie comes back with a Spear. Valkyrie and Frost exchange shots and Valkyrie gains the advantage. Valkyrie stomps Frost into the mat and then delivers a back-breaker. Valkyrie delivers a knee strike and follows with Road to Valhalla for the pin fall.

Winner: Taya Valkyrie

Tony Khan is backstage, and he announces the debut episode of AEW Collision on Saturday, June 17th will take place from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

