WWE on A&E block (2023) ratings for week 13

The 13th straight week of WWE on A&E Sundays had Most Wanted Treasures featuring Bret Hart and episode four of Stone Cold Takes on America.

WWE Hall of Famer Bret “Hit Man” Hart joined the hunt for some of his missing memorabilia but viewers preferred the NBA Playoffs instead, with just 258,000 viewers tuning in, down 136,000 viewers from the prior week. The show did 0.08 in 18-49 demo, also down big from last week’s 0.14 and placed #43 on the chart.

Meanwhile, Stone Cold keeps failing to connect with viewers in this show, with 177,000 viewers tuning in to episode four, down a full 100,000 from episode three. The show did a 0.05 in 18-49, down 0.02 and placed #66 on the chart.

