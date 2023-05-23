Update on the WWE Night of Champions lineup

May 23, 2023 - by Staff

WWE has announced that Rhea Ripley will defend the Smackdown Women’s Championship against Natalya at WWE Night of Champions.

WWE Night of Champions is scheduled for Saturday 5/27 at the SuperDome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Here is the updated lineup-

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins

RAW Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs. Asuka

Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (C) vs. Natalya

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn (C) vs. Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: GUNTHER (C) vs. Mustafa Ali

-Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

-Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Nevaeh

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal