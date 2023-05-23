Update on the WWE Night of Champions lineup

WWE has announced that Rhea Ripley will defend the Smackdown Women’s Championship against Natalya at WWE Night of Champions.

WWE Night of Champions is scheduled for Saturday 5/27 at the SuperDome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Here is the updated lineup-

–WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins

–RAW Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs. Asuka

–Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (C) vs. Natalya

–Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn (C) vs. Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa

–WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: GUNTHER (C) vs. Mustafa Ali

-Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

-Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus