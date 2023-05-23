The former Charly Caruso says the door is open for her to do something with AEW

Charly Arnolt (fka Charly Caruso in WWE) recently spoke with Jim Varsallone from the Miam Herald about a wide range of topics, including AEW President Tony Khan and her new position at OutKick, one she left her job at ESPN for.

Arnolt begins by talking about her relationship with Khan and how she doesn’t think she would have gotten her opportunity with WWE if she didn’t know him. She adds that Khan has already reached out since she got her new position at OutKick and told Arnolt he wants to be a guest on her show.

Yeah, absolutely (it’s fair to say if I didn’t know Tony Khan, I would not have ended up in WWE). I don’t think I would have ended up at WWE because it was never on my radar. It was never on my radar to, you know, apply to WWE. I was a fan in middle school but I hadn’t been a fan since. I was going in the traditional sports world and that was the route I intended to go down. I simultaneously had a job offer to be a news anchor in Washington D.C. at the FOX-owned and operated station there and I also then get a job offer from WWE after the introduction — I made the introduction through the time I was backstage with Tony so, the way that happened was not intended but it was a great opportunity, I’m so thankful to have had it and in fact, Tony, since I’ve got the job at OutKick has already reached out to me and said he wants to be a guest on the show that’s launching this fall so, Tony is still a very close friend of mine and love him to death.

When asked about doing something with AEW Arnolt reveals that there has already been discussions and that could potentially happen somewhere down the line.

Oh yeah, oh yeah, absolutely (there were discussions or talks of maybe doing something with AEW). I think, you know, Tony has always left the door open there. I’ve been very busy and ESPN wasn’t so keen on letting me do other opportunities while I was under their roof. So yeah, potentially now but then there’s also the idea of Endeavor who owns UFC who I already worked for, now owns WWE so, listen, I wouldn’t be surprised to see some type of crossover happening with another wrestling company at some point down the road. I mean, who’s to say, right?