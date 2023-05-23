Ric Flair attends the 44th Annual Sports Emmy Awards

Ric Flair was in attendance last night at the 44th Annual Sports Emmy Awards which took place at the Frederick P. Rose Hall at Lincoln Center in New York City.

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer and 16-time world champion had his documentary, “Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair, up for a Sports Emmy for Outstanding Long Documentary. Unfortunately for Ric, the Netflix documentary titled The Redeem Team won the category.

Flair was joined by his wife Wendy, daughter Charlotte, and son-in-law Andrade El Idolo at the awards.

The documentary was produced by WWE and Peacock and released last year as Flair patched things up with WWE again.

You can see photos of Flair from the awards below.