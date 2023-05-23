Notes on AEW Fight Forever, Gene Snisky, Gunther, and NJPW

– MLW has announced that Gene Snisky, formerly known as Snitsky in WWE, will be in action at the MLW Fusion taping on July 8. The event will double as the MLW Never Say Never pay-per-view and a TV taping.

– AEW Games tweeted an assurance that the new video game will still be very bloody.

We've heard that many of you were worried that the blood was removed from #AEWFightForever. We'll let these new screenshots speak for themselves.#AEWgames pic.twitter.com/BPxhrSXZyg — AEW Games (@AEWGames) May 23, 2023

– NJPW announced there will be new IWGP Heavyweight and Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions at “Dominion” on June 4, when Bishamon (Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI) battle The House of Torture (EVIL and Yujiro Takahashi) for both sets of tag titles.

– During an interview with Mike Jones of DC101, WWE International Champion Gunther was asked about a potential match against WWE Unified Universal champion Roman Reigns. Here was Gunther’s response…

“I think there’s no rush with that. I think he’s doing his thing right now and I’m very focused on doing my thing. I didn’t really have an urge to seek out that confrontation yet but, like you said, down the line it’s one of the matches fans are looking forward to.”

