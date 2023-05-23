News on Mercedes Monè, Matt Cardona, Mark Davis, & participants announced for the Crockett Cup
– Matt Cardona says he would return to WWE if the money was right, he had the right creative and Steph De Lander had to come along with him as well.
– An update on Mark Davis injury: He suffered a torn meniscus and has already received surgery for it. Those close to Davis say he’ll be back in six weeks or maybe less. If that’s the case, then maybe New Japan jumped the gun on having Aussie Open vacate both Tag belts.
– Mercedes Monè has signed a new deal with Bushiroad, according to Dave Meltzer. The number of dates is not known.
– NWA has announced the full participants and brackets for The Crockett Cup 2023. There will be 24 teams total with 23 teams already confirmed. The 24th team will be decided in a 3 Way Tag on night one. Here are all the teams:
Play In Match to determine the 24th Seed
Daisy Kill & Talos vs The Miserably Faithful vs Eric Jackson & Jeremiah Plunkett
June 3rd & 4th the @nwa presents the 2023 #CrockettCup in Winston-Salem, North Carolina!
— Fodder (@LoKeys910) May 22, 2023
ROUND 1 MATCHES:
Flippin’ Psychos vs Sent2Slaughter
Idolmania Sports Management vs Winner of Play In Match
SVGS vs TNT
The Fixers vs The Brothers of Funstruction
Judais & Max The Impaler vs The NOW
Kratos & Odinson vs Brian Brock & “Magic” Jake Dumas
Magnum Muscle vs The Spectaculars
Los Vipers vs The Heatseekers
ROUND 2 MATCHES:
La Rebelión vs Flippin Psychos/Sent2Slaughter
Blunt Force Trauma vs Idolmania/Play In Match Winners
Jinetes del Aire vs SVGS/TNT
A Cut Above vs Fixers/Funstruction
Tyrus & Chris Adonis vs Judais & Max/NOW
The Country Gentlemen vs Kratos & Odinson/Jake & Brock
Mike Knox & Trevor Murdoch vs Muscle/Spectaculars
The Mortons vs Vipers/Heatseekers