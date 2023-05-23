News on Mercedes Monè, Matt Cardona, Mark Davis, & participants announced for the Crockett Cup

– Matt Cardona says he would return to WWE if the money was right, he had the right creative and Steph De Lander had to come along with him as well.

– An update on Mark Davis injury: He suffered a torn meniscus and has already received surgery for it. Those close to Davis say he’ll be back in six weeks or maybe less. If that’s the case, then maybe New Japan jumped the gun on having Aussie Open vacate both Tag belts.

– Mercedes Monè has signed a new deal with Bushiroad, according to Dave Meltzer. The number of dates is not known.

– NWA has announced the full participants and brackets for The Crockett Cup 2023. There will be 24 teams total with 23 teams already confirmed. The 24th team will be decided in a 3 Way Tag on night one. Here are all the teams:

Play In Match to determine the 24th Seed

Daisy Kill & Talos vs The Miserably Faithful vs Eric Jackson & Jeremiah Plunkett

June 3rd & 4th the @nwa presents the 2023 #CrockettCup in Winston-Salem, North Carolina! Tickets are selling FAST so get yours NOW at the link below! Buy 2-Day ticket & save $10! You can also watch it LIVE on @FiteTV! Buy 2-Night PPV & save $5!https://t.co/vwEcfdcR7Z pic.twitter.com/ic0QQI0pRi — Fodder (@LoKeys910) May 22, 2023

ROUND 1 MATCHES:

Flippin’ Psychos vs Sent2Slaughter

Idolmania Sports Management vs Winner of Play In Match

SVGS vs TNT

The Fixers vs The Brothers of Funstruction

Judais & Max The Impaler vs The NOW

Kratos & Odinson vs Brian Brock & “Magic” Jake Dumas

Magnum Muscle vs The Spectaculars

Los Vipers vs The Heatseekers

ROUND 2 MATCHES:

La Rebelión vs Flippin Psychos/Sent2Slaughter

Blunt Force Trauma vs Idolmania/Play In Match Winners

Jinetes del Aire vs SVGS/TNT

A Cut Above vs Fixers/Funstruction

Tyrus & Chris Adonis vs Judais & Max/NOW

The Country Gentlemen vs Kratos & Odinson/Jake & Brock

Mike Knox & Trevor Murdoch vs Muscle/Spectaculars

The Mortons vs Vipers/Heatseekers