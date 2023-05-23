Double or Nothing 2023 to air in select theaters in the U.S. and Canada

AEW and Joe Hand Promotions today announced that the Double or Nothing pay-per-view will air in select theaters, bars and restaurants across North America on Sunday, May 28 starting at 7PM ET.

Participating AMC, Regal, Cinemark, Emagine Entertainment, Galaxy Theatres and other theaters will show the event in the United States while fans in Canada can catch the event in select Landmark Cinemas and Cineplex locations.

“We are proud of our partnership with AEW and excited to see continued growth in bars and restaurants for the upcoming DOUBLE OR NOTHING event on May 28,” said Joe Hand, Jr., President, Joe Hand Promotions.

“There’s truly nothing like watching AEW with a group of friends and enjoying the action, and now fans can do that at select Dave & Buster’s, Tom’s Watch Bar locations and many of America’s premier movie theaters.

To locate a theater, bar or restaurant showing Double or Nothing, go to https://www.joehandpromotions.com/content/aew-in-theaters/.