Ticket sales for Collision shows off to a slow start

Tickets for the first Collision shows over June and July are not moving particularly well, one of which is alarmingly low according to ticket tracking service @WrestleTix.

The June 24 show at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on the eve of the Forbidden Door pay-per-view has 1,599 tickets out.

The following week, the show is at the FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton, and this is the worst performing show of all of them for now, with just 569 tickets sold.

On July 8, Collision comes to the Brandt Centre in Regina where 1,285 tickets have been sold.

The July 15 broadcast, which will feature the tournament finals of the Owen Hart Cup at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary has 3,108 tickets sold.

The last show announced so far is at the massive Prudential Center in Newark where 3,247 tickets have been moved for the July 22 episode.

The location of the June 17 show, which will be the inaugural one, will be announced next week.