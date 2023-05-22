Seth Rollins to miss Monday Night Raw tonight

Seth Rollins will be absent from Monday Night Raw tonight just a few days before he battles AJ Styles for the WWE World Heavyweight title.

Rollins is still in Atlanta on location filming Captain America: New World Order for Marvel. Rollins missed last week’s Raw as well and instead, a sit-down pre-taped interview with Corey Graves aired. Part two of that interview will continue to air tonight. He will be leaving with the WWE crew to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia later in the week.

Marvel did not officially announce Rollins as part of the cast yet, with many fans believing he is part of the Serpent Society judging by the costume he was wearing. The new Captain America is scheduled for release in May 2024.