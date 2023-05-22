Popular Arabic host Nathalie Mamo to serve as WWE’s social media ambassador this week

Popular Arabic host Nathalie Mamo will serve as WWE’s official social media ambassador this week as WWE gears up for Night of Champions in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Nathalie, who hosts the WWE Al An digital series in the region, has presented sports news for MTV Lebanon, Sky News Arabia and even covered last year’s NBA games in Abu Dhabi for the official NBA App. After being voted a Sports Personality of the Year in 2021, Mamo was chosen to host the reveal of the FIFA World Cup 2022 official match ball, as well as the official ball of the World Cup Final.

Throughout the week, you will be able to find Nathalie across WWE’s official digital and social media channels as she covers her experiences interviewing Superstars, visiting the one-of-a-kind WWE Champions City and taking in the action at WWE Night of Champions at the incredible Jeddah SuperDome.