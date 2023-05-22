Peggy Lee Leather passes away

Jack Lord has announced Peggy Lee Leather who competed in the World Wrestling Federation, American Wrestling Association, World Championship Wrestling, and the independent circuit has passed away aged 64.

Lee joined WWF in the mid-1980s teaming Wendi Richter and frequently challenged WWF Women’s Tag Team Champions Velvet McIntyre and Princess Victoria. The team split in 1985 when Richter won the WWF Women’s Championship which she challenged for but failed to win.

In the early 90s, she worked WCW Worldwide and then joined the Ladies Professional Wrestling Association. By 1997, she briefly returned to WCW and became a contender for the WCW Women’s Championship. While in WCW, she wrestled against her former AWA rival, Madusa, who was the number-one contender at the time.