Nick Khan says WWE discussed the idea of launching lucha libre show

WWE Chief Executive Officer Nick Khan said during the MoffettNathanson Technology, Media and Telecom Conference last week that the company has discussed the idea of launching a lucha libre show in the future to target their Hispanic fans.

Khan said that while the idea is there on paper, he doesn’t envision it will happen quickly and it will be well after they negotiate their new TV media rights and the merger as TKO takes place.

“That’s something that’s interesting to us, especially with the growing Hispanic audience in the US,” Khan said. “We over-index in the Hispanic community already with our English content. To target that is something of interest for us.”

Khan also alluded in the interview that if it were for them, they’d be on television on every day of the week as long as the product is unique.