Mercedes Mone and Willow Nightingale comment on injury

Both Mercedes Mone and Willow Nightingale commented on last night’s NJPW Strong Women’s title match ending where Mone was injured.

While Nightingale eventually won the match and the title, it apparently had a very different ending judging by the referee stopping the count at two when Mone didn’t kick out of a powerbomb.

“WRESTLING!!!! Phew not how I dreamed for tonight to go,” Mone tweeted later. “I’m so sorry and I love you guys so much. I’m gonna heal and be back better than ever.”

Meanwhile, the new champion added, “Much love, appreciation, and well wishes to Mercedes Varnado.”