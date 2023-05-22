Mandy Rose and Paige VanZant release video, Taiji Ishimori injured

May 22, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

– New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced that Taiji Ishimori suffered a cervical vertebra injury.

The injury occurred on night eight of the Best of Super Juniors tournament during his match against Hiromu Takahashi. It is unknown when Ishimori will return to the ring.

Paige VanZant released the following tease video with Mandy Rose. As previously noted, The Former NXT Women’s champion has teamed up popular MMA and former AEW star for a collaboration on her FanTime page.

