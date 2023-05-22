LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW

– The WWE Night of Champions go-home edition of RAW opens live on the USA Network with a shot of Cody Rhodes arriving backstage to the GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania. Kevin Patrick welcomes us, and he’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves. Bock Lesnar suddenly attacks Cody and destroys him backstage. Lesnar taunts Cody while beating him around the backstage area. Lesnar smashes Rhodes’ arm and now it looks like Cody is hurt as Lesnar walks away.

– We go right to the ring and Paul Heyman is already waiting with a mic as fans boo.

Heyman says he had nothing to do with what we just saw, but it’s just an example of what Cody has coming at WWE Night of Champions. Heyman says last week’s appearance was so well-received, he was brought back. Heyman touts 3 Night of Champions main events and how Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles from Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, while The Usos proudly watch on TV from home. Heyman goes on and welcomes us to the final RAW before Night of Champions. Owens’ music hits, shocking Heyman. Sami’s music hits next and now the champions head to the ring while Samantha Irvin does the introductions. We see what happened on Friday’s SmackDown.

Sami cracks jokes at how fast Heyman left. Zayn and Owens feel really good going into Saturday’s title defense. Sami has said all he has to say. Owens brings up how Reigns dedicated the upcoming win to WWE Hall of Famers The Wild Samoans, Afa and Sika. Owens says that got him thinking and he wants to dedicate their win to the true pillars of The Bloodline… The Usos.

Sami says that’s pretty good, but that’s then and tonight they’re in six-man action against Imperium. The music interrupts and out comes WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. Imperium hits the apron to surround the tag team champs. Matt Riddle then runs out and stands with the champs to even the odds. Imperium leaves but turns back and rushes into the ring to fight. Vinci and Kaiser are sent out. Riddle with a big knee to stun GUNTHER. Owens and Zayn try to clothesline GUNTHER to the floor but Riddle has to assist. The two teams face off.

Ricochet vs. Bronson Reed

We go back to the ring and out comes Ricochet to a pop as Samantha Irvin does the introductions. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and we see Cody Rhodes rolling around in pain earlier while Brock Lesnar looked down at him. Byron Saxton is outside of the trainer’s room now. Adam Pearce comes out but he has no update on Cody. Saxton asks him about a rumor on Cody breaking his arm. Pearce says he has no new information. We go back to the ring and out comes Bronson Reed. We get a pre-recorded promo with Reed blaming last week’s Battle Royal loss on Ricochet, and warning that actions have consequences.

The bell rings and Ricochet uses his speed to evade. Ricochet with strikes now. Ricochet hits the knee but Reed is still up. More back and forth now.

Ricochet stuns Reed again but runs into a huge splash, then a sitdown splash and a cannonball to send Ricochet out to regroup. Reed goes to the apron now, then nails a big splash to Ricochet from the apron to the floor. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Ricochet fights out of a vertical suplex, fighting Reed off for 2. Ricochet with two neckbreakers over the top rope now. Ricochet flies off the top but keeps running after a duck. Ricochet superkicks Reed a few times, then hits the Standing Shooting Star Press.

Ricochet with another big shot from the apron for 2. Reed takes strikes and drops Ricochet with one blow. Reed clubs Ricochet to the floor, then flies with a cannonball but Ricochet meets him in mid-air with a big knee.

Ricochet brings it back in, nails a big kick, then goes to springboard but Reed clubs him to the mat. Reed decks Ricochet and man-handles him again, then drags him over for the Tsunami Splash for the pin to win.

Winner: Bronson Reed

– After the match, Reed stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Reed taunts Ricochet while he recovers.

– Apollo Crews is backstage with Cathy Kelley. He hopes Cody Rhodes is OK because that looked rough earlier. Apollo says otherwise, he’d be lying if he said he wasn’t excited to be back on… Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley interrupt. Dominik says this was supposed to be Rhea’s interview time, but Cathy says Rhea was after Apollo. Dominik says Rhea is a busy woman and has something to say. She thanks Dom-Dom, then says Natalya has had a legendary career but she got in Ripley’s way so this Saturday at WWE Night of Champions, she will make an example of Natalya and make her regret coming to RAW, and end her legendary career. Dominik and Apollo have a few words and Crews asks Dominik what he’s going to do about it. Ripley says they will remind Apollo who runs RAW. Dominik says that’s right, Mami. Apollo can’t wait to see them try.

– Still to come, Seth Rollins’ sitdown interview continues. Back to commercial.

– We go to part three of Corey Grave’ sitdown interview with Seth Rollins. Regarding Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Rollins says he loves him but doesn’t like him… that’s brotherhood, right? He will always have love for Reigns, but he has no respect for the person Reigns has become. He says Reigns is poisoned by his own ego, and the title is the biggest thing… Reigns is taking opportunities from others and that’s about as selfish as you can be. Rollins says he will become champion so we can all forget about Reigns. Graves asks what RAW can look like with Rollins on top. He says RAW can be the land of opportunity, for change, it can push the industry forward. Rollins goes on and says he doesn’t want to jinx himself but he feels pretty invisible going into Night of Champions, he’s at the top of his game. Graves asks why Night of Champions is different. Rollins says this is it.

– We see footage of Shinsuke Nakamura having words with Damian Priest and Finn Balor on RAW Talk. Byron Saxton approaches Priest and Balor at the show now. Balor says Shinsuke Nakamura cost Priest a shot in the tournament, and he disrespected Priest, which is disrespecting the other members of The Judgment Day. Balor will make Nakamura pay and leave just enough on his bones for Priest to pick apart.

Zoey Stark vs. Candice LeRae