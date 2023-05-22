Dakota Kai to undergo surgery, Liv Morgan injury note

As noted, Liv Morgan and Dakota Kai were both injured on the May 12 SmackDown when Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez retained the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles over Kai and Bayley. Michael Cole announced this past Friday that Morgan will miss a considerable amount of in-ring time, so she and Rodriguez were forced to relinquish the titles. Bayley also mentioned on SmackDown that Kai suffered a much worse injury than Morgan, but no details were provided.

In an update, a new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that Kai suffered a torn ACL in the match. She is scheduled to undergo knee surgery tomorrow, and will likely be on the shelf for an extended period of time, for around 6-12 months.

Morgan suffered a shoulder injury in the same match, and word is that she may require surgery as well.

Kai reportedly suffered her knee injury after Morgan suffered her shoulder injury, during a spot where Kai knew Morgan was hurt and was trying to protect her.

New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions will be crowned on the May 29 post-Night of Champions RAW with a Fatal 4 Way. The title match will feature Rodriguez and a partner of her choosing vs. Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville vs. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Bayley and IYO SKY. This week’s taped go-home SmackDown will feature Rodriguez and a partner of her choosing vs. Bayley and SKY.